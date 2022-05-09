The Cheshire County Conservation District is awarding the 2022 round of its Conservation Opportunity Fund to five recipients: Leslie Casey of Sullivan, Georgina Carley of Hinsdale, Dian Matthews of Keene, the Friends of the Ashuelot River Park of Keene and the United Church of Christ of Keene. The fund is awarding $6,445 between the five recipients in 2022.
The Conservation Opportunity Fund’s mission is to provide funding for owners of small tracts of land who are interested in improving the wildlife habitat on their property.
This year’s projects will be the most diverse range of project types in the Conservation Opportunity Fund’s history. Casey of Sullivan will be regenerating forest edge; Carley of Hinsdale will install a native pollinator meadow; Matthews of Keene will re-wild the edge of a yard utilizing native plants; The Friends of the Ashuelot River Park of Keene will install a rain garden with native plantings; and the United Church of Christ of Keene will install two native pollinator gardens.
Anyone interested in applying for funding in 2023 may visit the Conservation Opportunity Fund website for examples of past projects and resources at www.cheshireconservation.org/cof. Applications will be posted in fall.
The Conservation Opportunity Fund is a grant program that is made possible by contributions of private donors and administered by the Cheshire County Conservation District. To donate to support future funding, go to www.cheshireconservation.org/make-a-donation.
Donations to the fund may also be made by mail, checks can be made payable to “CCCD” and addressed to 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608, with “COF” in the memo line.
For further information, or to be added to a conservation opportunity fund email list, contact Benee Hershon at 603-756-2988, extension 3011 or email benee@cheshireconservation.org