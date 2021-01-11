The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is accepting orders for its annual conservation plant sale.
This year, CCCD is continuing its partnership with Fedco of Maine to offer a wide range of plants and Wichland Woods to offer locally grown mushrooms. Many of the plant species offered are native, attractive to pollinators, and drought resistant. Many are adapted to local growing conditions and beneficial to wildlife.
Customers may choose from plants listed in the Fedco “Trees, Shrubs & Perennials” catalog only. Seed orders are not a part of this plant sale.
To view the trees, shrubs and perennials catalog and print order forms, visit the CCCD website at www.cheshireconservation.org/plant-and-seed-sales. For an up-to-date list of out-of-stock items, go to www.fedcoseeds.com/trees/availability.
All orders and payment must be received by the Conservation District no later than Feb. 26. Checks should be made out to “CCCD” and mailed to 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608.
A socially distanced plant sale pick-up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
All proceeds of the plant sale help to cover operating costs of the CCCD and will benefit conservation efforts in Cheshire County. For more information or to request order forms or hard copy catalogs, contact the Conservation District office at 756-2988, extension 3011 or email lola@cheshireconservation.org.
The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational assistance.