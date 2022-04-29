Family caregivers and older adults in the are invited to attend an open house at the Castle Center Adult Day Care on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will give people a chance to learn what the Castle Center is all about and offer a chance to stop in and see the center in action.
The open house will feature tours, activities and refreshments showcasing the services that the Castle Center offers for families who are caring for a family member and would like a bit of respite. Older adults who would like to attend are also encouraged to stop by.
Featured activities will be making pansy baskets and greeting cards for upcoming holidays. Caregivers can also learn about programs that assist those with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. Mary Lucas, RN, Castle Center Nurse Manager, will be on hand to answer questions about the program. Staff at the Castle Center includes nurses, LNAs and an activity coordinator; all have training in dementia care, as well as extensive experience in elder care. Healthy refreshments will be available at both Open Houses.
The Castle Center, a program of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, is a licensed medical adult day program, at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. The Castle Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 603-352-2253 or visit www.hcsservices.org/events.