A card-making event to support victims of human trafficking will be held Friday, Jan. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at LuvInk & Paper in the Miller Forge building, 103 Roxbury St., Keene.
The event is organized by Written on Your Heart, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of human trafficking by sending handmade cards and letters to safe houses across the country
The event is held in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month this month as well as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Jan. 11.
Written on Your Heart was founded in Texas in 2012 and is now based in Texas and New Hampshire, according to Kelly Kingsbury, a board member and organizer. Over the course of a year, Written on Your Heart sends roughly 10,000 cards to human trafficking survivors in New Hampshire, she said.