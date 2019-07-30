One of the region’s largest classic, vintage, import and muscle car shows will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at Autex Mazda on Key Road in Keene.
With rows and rows of vehicles sporting gleaming chrome and custom interiors, participants will have up-close and personal opportunities to view some amazing cars and trucks. Last year’s event featured more than 210 registered vehicles.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will also feature prizes for special categories, a raffle with many donated items to benefit Cedarcrest Center, and live music.
This will be the third year that this event, which draws as many as 500 participants and spectators, supports Cedarcrest Center.
Cedarcrest Center is a home and school for children with complex medical and developmental needs serving infants to 21-year-olds from New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
Donations are needed to support the children’s residential medical care, therapies and recreational opportunities.
Information: cedarcrest4kids.org.