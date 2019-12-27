The Phoenix Mill House at the Monadnock Center will be open Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to ring in the new year with the Prescott Family.
Guests will have a chance to see how people lived during the dark winter days of the 1830s. This is an open house program; people may visit for a few minutes or stay longer to enjoy the fire, warm cider and a shadow puppet performance.
The Phoenix Mill was a large textile mill that once stood at the corner of Grove and Main Streets in Peterborough. The house is located directly behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough.
Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. For directions and information, visit MonadnockCenter.org.