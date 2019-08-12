An Evening of Candlelight Croquet will be held at the Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Set in the museum’s city garden, the event will include three garden croquet courts, lemonade and Japanese paper lanterns. The lanterns and wickets of the croquet courts will be lit with candles. Participants are encouraged to wear vintage clothes or garden party hats (optional).
Reportedly the game of croquet was first played by French peasants using wooden balls and hoops made from bent willow branches. Coming through Brittany, somehow the sport found its way to Ireland where it was played as early as the 1830s. It was finally introduced in England by 1851 and eventually to America.
Croquet was popular in the Victorian Era because it was considered a sport appropriate for women and men to play together.
A croquet craze evolved in Victorian times that was so fervent, they made sets with candles attached to the wickets in order to play in the evening.
The game will be taught. Admission is free.
Please park in Saint Bernard’s lot next door to the museum.
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene. Information: 352-0460 or www.horatiocolonymuseum.org.