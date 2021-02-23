The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and the Jaffrey Woman’s Club are once again set to co-sponsor the annual Candidate’s Night.
This year the event will occur on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to Zoom.us/join or dial in 1-929-205-6099, with Meeting ID: 845 0119 1325 Passcode: 466209.
Candidates for local municipal office and those running for the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board, from Jaffrey will be participating to speak to the voters as well as answer questions.
For information, call Marc Tieger at 532-8765.