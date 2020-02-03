A number of the Democratic presidential candidates will be in Keene this week before the N.H. primary on Feb. 11:
TUESDAY
11:15 a.m., Elizabeth Warren at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m., Tulsi Gabbard at the Mabel Brown Room of the Student Center at Keene State College.
6:30 p.m., Andrew Yang at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m., Tom Steyer in the Lantern Room of the Student Center at Keene State College
SATURDAY
11 a.m., Pete Buttigieg at the Mabel Brown Room of the Student Center at Keene State College.
SUNDAY
6:30 p.m., Bernie Sanders at the Spaulding Gym at Keene State College
MONDAY (Feb. 10)
9 a.m., Amy Klobuchar, location in Keene to be announced