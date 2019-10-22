Ethan Zohn, an activist, soccer professional, two-time cancer survivor, and winner of CBS’ reality-show “Survivor,” will speak about “From Surviving to Thriving,” Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Wilton.
Hosted by High Mowing School, this presentation is free and open to the public. Zohn will discuss his journey to connect with others — young adults in particular — and offer much-needed inspiration, advice and comfort.
After winning “Survivors: Africa,” Zohn used his success as the springboard to a life of entrepreneurship, social purpose and advocacy. He believes that a better and healthier world can be achieved by living with kindness, community, and a connection to social goodness — beliefs enforced when he was in his 30s and diagnosed twice with CD20+ Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The talk will be livestreamed at www.highmowing.org
High Mowing School is on Abbot Hill Road in Wilton. Information: 654-2391 or highmowing.org/ethanzohn.