A military color guard ceremony will be held Tuesday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. Local veterans from each branch of the service who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan will participate.
The ceremony is intended to inform Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School students attending Jaffrey/Rindge Rotary Club’s Camp Best about the sacrifices made by those who served in order to guarantee a free America. Veterans will talk about their experiences and what they meant to them, including stories of sacrifice, camaraderie and dreams for the future
Camp Best is a month-long summer day camp program held in July for Jaffrey-Rindge middle school students. The program is led by members of the Jaffrey/Rindge Rotary Club and other volunteers in collaboration with Franklin Pierce University and the local school district.