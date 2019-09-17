Living history interpreter Tracy Messer will appear as 30th President of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in celebration of the Monadnock Center’s 117th Annual Meeting.
Nearly 100 years ago, Coolidge passed through the Monadnock Region on the way from his birthplace in Plymouth Notch, Vt., to his summer White House in Swampscott, Mass. “The Monadnock Region has always held a special place in the hearts of President and Mrs. Coolidge,” Messer explains. “Hancock was the ancestral home of the First Lady, Grace (Goodhue) Coolidge, and the homes of her paternal grandparents continue to serve as private residences.” Famous for his blend of Yankee wit and wisdom, “Silent Cal” had surprising connections to many towns in the region that Messer will reveal through a series fascinating stories about Calvin Coolidge’s classmates, relatives, and road trips.
Local historian and living history actor Tracy Messer has developed his interpretation of Calvin Coolidge over several years of research. Most recently, he worked the 1919 Boston Police Strike Project, a collaboration of the Boston Police Department Archives and the Archives of UMASS Boston to develop a film and presentation on Coolidge’s role in the contentious strike. In 1919, Governor Calvin Coolidge’s decisive actions handling the strike catapulted him onto the national political stage and laid the foundation for his future presidency.
The presentation will follow the Monadnock Center’s annual business meeting and election of new directors James Kelly, Sue Chollet, and Karen Clement. Voting at the meeting is limited to Monadnock Center members but the presentation is open to the public and admission is free for all.
The Monadnock Center is a community museum and archives with the mission to connect people with the region’s rich history and culture. The center is located at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough. For more information about The Monadnock Region As I Have Known It and other Monadnock Center programs, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.