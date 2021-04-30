Westmoreland is raising money for a town common walkway by offering bricks for personalization. Proceeds from the sale of bricks will be used for the new walkway and the repair and addition of names to the veterans memorial on the common.
Anyone with ties to Westmoreland, both past and current, is invited to participate in this community-wide effort. Two brick choices are available: 4x8 (three lines of text) for $100 and 8x8 (five lines) for $200.
To learn more and obtain an order form, visit westmorelandnh.com or contact Town Administrator Jo Ann LaBarre at the Westmoreland Town Hall at 399-4471.