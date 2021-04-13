Don Driscoll and Albie Powers have been named co-chairs of The Keene Family YMCA’s 2021 Annual Campaign.
Mark Fryberger and Dean Ogelby completed two-year stints in those positions at the end of 2020, helping the Y to a record Annual Campaign in 2020 amid a pandemic.
“Our donors always step up,” Paul Miller, the Y’s development director, said. “Last year was no different, except that the need and the hardship was obviously greater. Thankfully, the donor response was proportional. The heroes who give to help others in this region are many and their hearts are huge.”
Driscoll is a lifelong resident of Keene and works as a business systems transformation director at Main Street America Insurance Co. He is a member and past president of the Keene Lions Club, served as a past board chair and board member for the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, and volunteered for the Monadnock United Way and March of Dimes fundraising campaigns.
Powers is the lead pastor at Elm City Church and has been a part of the greater Keene community for more than 25 years. He also spent 10 years in youth ministry. Before entering vocational ministry, Powers played golf at Liberty University and was its assistant coach for three years while attending seminary.
The public phase of the Annual Campaign kicks off in April. This year’s campaign theme is “Forever in Service, For a Better Us.”
To donate or download a 2021 pledge form, visit keeneymca.org. Forms should be mailed to Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431.