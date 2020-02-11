The Monadnock Center for History and Culture and the Monadnock Ledger will host a Community Conversations program, Building Bridges on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The program will examine building bridges with people who have views different from our own.
At this Community Conversation, a panel of "Conversation Sparkers" will share the ways they have built bridges and brought people together despite their differences. Then, the floor will be opened to a conversation about how we can build bridges in our personal lives, our workplaces, and our communities. The evening's "Sparkers" are Grace Aldrich, Tom Bassarear and Dennis Calcutt. Adar Cohen will moderate the discussion.
Grace Aldrich of Dublin is a co-creator of the Peterborough Town Library discussion series, “Talking about Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution.” In 2019, Grace began “Walking with Grace” a series of witnessing walks to immigration detention centers to end child detention and family separation. Tom Bassarear, of Keene is the founder of the Monadnock Civil Discussion Group, a bipartisan group that meets monthly in Keene and retired Keene State College professor. Tom is currently developing a project to foster discussion around vulnerable and marginalized people in our community. Dennis Calcutt from Francestown is the Project Director of the Monadnock Region System of Care and a Fellow in the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH. Dennis has more than 30 years of experience working with children with a particular interest in building community.
The moderator, Adar Cohen, has helped people across the world have big conversations that lead to powerful results. A Harry S. Truman Scholar, a Thomas J. Watson Fellow, and a George Mitchell Scholar, Adar holds a PhD in conflict resolution from the University of Dublin. He is a co-founder of Civic Leadership Foundation, which has achieved life-changing outcomes for over 20,000 at-risk youth.
Community Conversations are free and all are welcome.
Community Conversations is a series that explores many of the issues impacting our communities. A partnership between the Monadnock Center for History and Culture and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, each Conversation features local experts talking about challenges faced by our communities. Some issues are global in nature, but each conversation is designed to examine the topic from a local perspective. The program provides residents with the opportunity to learn more about issues impacting their communities, to engage in a civil dialogue, and to come away with a sense that there are things that individuals and communities can do to foster change and improvement.
Community Conversations are held in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. For more information about this program visit MonadnockCenter.org or call the Monadnock Center at 924-3235.