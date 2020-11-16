Due to the increase of COVID cases and heightened restrictions, Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro has suspended public visits within the building.
Curbside pick-up and delivery service within Brattleboro are still available. Patrons may request materials by placing holds in their online account, emailing circulation@brookslibraryvt.org or calling 802-254-5290, extension 0. After receiving confirmation that materials are ready, they may be picked up at the Main Street entrance, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Online resources such as streaming video, downloadable ebooks, audiobooks and magazines are accessible anytime, day or night, with a BML card via the library website www.brooklsibraryvt.org.
For more information, contact Starr LaTronica at 802-254-5290, extension 1201, or starr@brookslibraryvt.org.