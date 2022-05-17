Youth Services in Brattleboro is set to hold a cornhole fundraiser on May 21.
In the fundraiser, called Cornstock: Cornhole for a Cause, 12 teams will play the popular lawn game every hour, between noon and 5 p.m., on the Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm on Route 30 in Brattleboro. Each team must have a minimum of four players.
The event is not a competitive tournament, though participants are welcome to compete within their own friend-groups during their play-hour as they wish. All prizes awarded by Youth Services are incentive prizes for fundraising, with the event goal of raising $20,000 for Youth Services.
Donated services, restaurant gift cards and activities encourage participants to try and break $250, $500, $1,000 or $5,000 levels of sponsorship by using email and social media to raise funds. There will be special prizes for the top fundraiser of the day and top fundraising team. There is also the option to pay $25 and skip the fundraising.
Beyond playing cornhole, the event will feature live musical entertainment, food trucks, the Thirsty Goat Pub and the Creemie Stand for a $5 per person suggested donation at the gate.
The registration fee day doubles to $50 per person on the day of the event, if space is available. For more information or to register a team of four or more, visit youthservicesinc.org/cornstock or email info@youthservicesinc.org or call Registrar Kim Bonnette at 802-257-9361, extension 131.