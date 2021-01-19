This year, the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus is celebrating 25 years of singing with online musical events on the 25th day of each month through May. All singers, not just women, are welcome to join the chorus for these events hosted on Zoom.
On Monday, Jan. 25, from 7-8:15 p.m., director Becky Graber will welcome Dr. Kathy Bullock to lead the chorus in singing several songs from the African American tradition. Bullock, a music professor, singer and arranger who specializes in gospel music, spirituals and classical works by composers from the African diaspora, will share some historical context.
For information or to register, go to https://www.brattleborowomenschorus.org/events/online-25th-anniversary-events.