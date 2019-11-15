The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will present its 24th annual fall concert titled "Love Changes Everything" on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at the newly named Epsilon Spires, formerly the First Baptist Church, 190 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Director Becky Graber and the 100-plus member chorus will be joined by guest musicians Lisa McCormick with her ukulele orchestra and Cathy Martin on piano.
The theme of the concert music is love in its many forms. By happenstance or by grace, many of the songs are by women composers: the concert title song "Love Changes Everything" by Lisa McCormick; two by Ali Burns of Scotland; "Lullabye" by Cris Williamson; the irreverent "If You Love Me" by Malvina Reynolds; and Holly Near’s "Change of Heart."
Baby Boomer favorites include "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," Billy Joel’s "Lullabye," and a medley of Beatles tunes. And for the younger crowd, there is "One Day" by Matisyahu.
Tickets are $12 per adult, $20 generous, and $10 for students and seniors and will be available at BrownPaperTickets.com or at the door. For more information, see www.BrattleboroWomensChorus.org or call 802-254-8994.