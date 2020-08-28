The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will hold its 25th fall semester rehearsals online via the online video-conferencing platform Zoom.
Meetings will be held Thursdays beginning Sept. 3 and will continue for 12 weeks, with the choice of either 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Singers who wish to try the chorus out are welcome to do so on Sept. 3 and 10, but registration is necessary to receive a Zoom link. The chorus is open to anyone ages 10 and up who identifies as a woman or non-binary and whose vocal range comfortably includes the A in the middle of the treble staff.
Themes throughout the 12 weeks will be welcoming the ancestors, healing, and moving into the new and the now. A final Zoom concert will be held on Nov. 22.
Founder-director Becky Graber says: “There’s a lot Zoom can’t do, but we’ll find ways to enjoy making music together in our own spaces.”
Brattleboro Women’s Chorus offers a new sliding-scale option in the fee structure for this fall, as well as family and student rates and financial aid. Registration and payment may be done online or by regular mail. See BrattleboroWomensChorus.org for more information.