The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is set to open its 15th season on Saturday in the C.F. Church Building at 80 Flat St. in downtown Brattleboro.
This year, with health concerns related to COVID-19, the market will be much smaller with fewer vendors and lots of open space for social distancing.
The Brattleboro market will be one of the few indoor farmers markets in Vermont open for in-person shopping this season; the market will limit the number of customers in the space at one time, and encourage customers to move through the market, make their purchases and move on so others can do the same. This year, a new curbside pick-up option will be available for those who prefer a completely touchless option. Customers can order and pay online for a market order to be picked up on Saturday.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Post Oil Solutions, a local nonprofit working to promote sustainable communities, will be open every Saturday through March 27. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org, or call Sherry at 802-869-2141 or email farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.