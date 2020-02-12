BRATTLEBORO — Not all deposits are financial. Brattleboro Savings and Loan is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their 221 Main St. location in their community room.
“We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said bank president and CEO Dan Yates. “We give back to the communities we serve by supporting non-profit organizations, businesses and families.”
Blood is a perishable and precious resource that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood supplies must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” said Gary Beaton of the American Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code BrattBank.