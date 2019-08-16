The Brattleboro Retreat will host the 10th annual Ride for Heroes event Saturday at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The motorcycle ride starts and ends on the Retreat campus with a post-ride barbecue lunch.
This is the 10th annual Ride for Heroes in support of the Retreat’s Uniformed Service Program (USP), which offers specialized trauma and addiction treatment for people who are, or have been, active military, law enforcement, fire fighters, veterans, EMS, and corrections personnel.
“The need for services that target men and women in uniform has never been greater,” said Dr. Louis Josephson, president and chief executive officer of the Brattleboro Retreat. “While the stresses of duty in today’s world can easily become overwhelming, proper treatment definitely helps individuals reclaim their lives. The Ride for Heroes raises needed funds to keep these services operating.”
The event has raised $247,998 over the past nine years from 1,744 motorcycle riders and sponsors.
Bikers will be escorted through the scenic Vermont towns of Wilmington, Dover, Wardsboro, Townshend, Newfane and Dummerston. Motorists are advised by law enforcement to be prepared for brief traffic delays as motorcycles pass through these towns, as well as on Putney Road in Brattleboro around noon.
Standard registration is $25 per person and includes both the ride and barbecue lunch. The first 200 riders to register receive a free T-shirt. The afternoon will include music and vendors as well as raffles and prizes with many items donated by local businesses.
Information and directions: Rob Szpila, 802-258-4318 or rszpila@brattlebororetreat.org or visit www.brattlebororetreat.org/ride-heroes.