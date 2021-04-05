Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro (TSB) program will host two online information sessions on advance care planning and advance directives on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
Advance care planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life (EOL) care with a medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating a health-care agent and making informed decisions to complete an advance directive.
TSB services include the weekly zoom meeting and individual advance care planning meetings by phone, Zoom or in-person to complete an advance directive.
For a Zoom invitation, contact Don Freeman at don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or 802-257-0775, extension 101.
For forms and information, go to www.vtethicsnetwork.org. Brattleboro Area Hospice (BAH) is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. Information: www.brattleborohospice.org.