The Brattleboro Outing Club plans to host 18 paddle trips from April 24 to Oct. 9. Details will be posted on www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org under “Summer Paddling.”
The group will follow all CDC COVID-19 guidelines, as well as state and local requirements regarding masks, physical distancing and group sizes. Car-pooling will only be allowed with other fully vaccinated paddlers or members of the same household.
BOC-hosted paddle trips are free and open to the public. Attendees must bring their own boat/board and required safety gear.
Trips are as follows:
Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25: Connecticut River/Hinsdale Setbacks — meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot on Route 119, Hinsdale.
Wednesday, April 28: Herricks Cove, Bellows Falls — meet at 9 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, May 5: Tully Lake and Long Pond, Royalston, Mass. — meet at 9 a.m., at the Walmart parking lot on Route 119, Hinsdale.
Wednesday, May 12: Ashuelot River, Keene — meet at 9 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Saturday, May 15: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt. — meet at 8:30 a.m. at Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt., at the junction of routes 9 and 100.
Wednesday, May 19: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock and Nelson — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, June 23: Connecticut River, Brattleboro to Hinsdale — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Marina Restaurant, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Saturday, June 26: Sunrise paddle and nosh at Harriman Reservoir, Wilmington, Vt. — meet at 5:30 a.m. at the Royal Diner, Marlboro Road (Route 9), West Brattleboro.
Sunday, June 27: North Hartland Lake in Hartford and Hartland, Vt. — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, June 30: Connecticut River, Dummerston to Brattleboro — meet at 8 a.m. at the Marina Restaurant, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, July 7: Lowell Lake, Londonderry, Vt. — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Jamaica Country Store on Route 30.
Saturday, July 10: Gale Meadows Pond, Winhall, Vt. — meet at 9 a.m. at the Jamaica Country Store on Route 30.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock and Nelson — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Saturday, Sept. 11: Pillsbury Lake State Park, Washington — meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt. — meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Coffee House, Wilmington, Vt.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Harriman Reservoir, Center Section, Wilmington, Vt. — meet at 9 a.m. at the Coffee House, Wilmington, Vt.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Leader’s Choice, where the fall colors are at peak — meet at 9 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro.
The Annual BOC Consignment Sale & Swap of human- and wind-powered watercraft is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, at a location to be announced.
For a full list of trips, go to www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org.
For more information, contact Larry at 802-254-3666 or Lmacyak@gmail.com.