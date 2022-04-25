The Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) will host 14 paddle trips, from April 30 to Sept. 17.
BOC paddle trips are free and open to the public. Anyone interested in joining may show up with a boat/board, required safety gear and food and water. All trips are full-day outings, except the sunrise trip on June 25. Most trips will stop for a picnic.
Schedule:
Saturday, April 30: Connecticut River/Hinsdale Setbacks; meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot on Route 119 in Hinsdale.
Wednesday, May 4: McDaniels Marsh, Springfield; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro (or at the marsh at 10:30 a.m.).
Sunday, May 15: Gale Meadows Pond, Winhall, Vt.; meet at 9 a.m. at the West River Provisions store (old Jamaica Country Store), Jamaica, Vt. on Route 30.
Wednesday, June 15: Grafton Pond, Grafton, N.H.; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro (or at the pond at 10:30 a.m.).
Saturday, June 25: Sunrise paddle and pot-luck, Harriman Reservoir, Wilmington, Vt.; meet at 5:30 a.m. at the Royal Diner, Marlboro Road (Route 9), West Brattleboro (or the Castle Hill put-in at 6 a.m.).
Sunday, June 26: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt.; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt. (junction of Routes 9 and 100).
Wednesday, July 6: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock and Nelson; meet at 8:30 a.m., south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro (or at the ramp to Nubanusit Lake on Kings Highway off Route 123 at 10 a.m.).
Sunday, Aug. 21: Connecticut River from Bellows Falls to Walpole (with a stop at the Walpole Creamery); meet at 9 a.m., Hannaford parking lot, Putney Road, Brattleboro. (or at the Portage Trail put-in on the New Hampshire side off Route 12 below the dam at 10 a.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 27: Connecticut River from Sumner Falls/Hartland Rapids to Wilgus State Park, Weathersfield, Vt.; meet in the Wilgus State Park entrance parking lot off Route 5 at 9 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28: North Hartland Lake; meet at Wilgus State Park entrance parking lot off Route 5 at 9 a.m. (or at the lake at 10 a.m.).
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Lowell Lake, Londonderry, Vt.; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the West River Provisions store (old Jamaica Country Store), Jamaica, Vt., on Route 30.
Sunday, Sept. 11: Sadawga Pond, Whitingham, Vt.; meet 9 a.m., at the Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt. (junction of Routes 9 and 100).
Wednesday, Sept. 14: Fall foliage trip at Sunset Lake and South Pond, Brattleboro area; meet at 9 a.m. at the Royal Diner , Marlboro Road (Route 9), West Brattleboro.
Saturday, Sept. 17: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt.; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt.
Information: Call 802-254-3666, email Lmacyak@gmail.com, or text 207-703-6668.