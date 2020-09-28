The Brattleboro Outing Club has announced its lineup of fall paddle trips, focusing on New England’s annual spectacular color show.
Pandemic paddling guidelines from CDC and Vermont will be enforced, including limiting group size, wearing masks at all times and avoiding congested areas.
Schedule:
Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Leader’s choice: wherever the colors are peak. Meet at 9:30 a.m., in front of the closed Home Depot store, next to Hannaford on Putney Road, Brattleboro, for an all-day outing to view fall foliage from the water, somewhere in the tri-state area.
Saturday, Oct. 3 — Somerset Reservoir: An all-day fall foliage paddle trip on a protected reservoir. Typical wildlife include loons, bald eagles and migrating waterfowl. This could be the last swim of the season. Bring snacks, lunch and something warm to drink for a beach picnic. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt., at the junction of Routes 9 West and 100 South across from the flea market, or at the car-top launch site at Somerset (very end of the road) around 9:30 a.m. Please do not block or use the trailer ramp.
Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Leader’s choice: wherever the colors are peak. Meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of the closed Home Depot store next to Hannaford on Putney Road, Brattleboro, for an all-day outing to view fall foliage from the water, somewhere in the tri-state area.
All paddle trips are free and open to the public. No reservation is required; just show up at the prescribed time and place with your own canoe, kayak or SUP.
For a list of required and recommended items to bring, go to www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org.
For more information or weather questions, call 802- 254-3666 or email Lmacyak@gmail.com