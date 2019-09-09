The Brattleboro Outing Club has announced its fall paddle schedule for canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.
All outings are free and open to the public, although paddlers need to bring their own craft, or borrow/rent. Life jackets are mandatory on all BOC paddle trips.
No advance registration is required; just show up with your own craft, snacks, lunch, water and related gear. All trips are day-long outings. A list of suggested items to bring is available at https://brattleborooutingclub.org. Local rentals are available at Vermont Canoe Touring Center on Putney Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Connecticut River, Herricks Cove, Rockingham, Vt. The cove offers a pleasant day of paddling through marshes and coves, favorite areas for bird watchers, as the fall migration is in full swing. The group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Hannaford parking lot on Putney Road. Paddlers coming from the north are welcome to join at the Herricks Cove ramp/picnic area (off Route 5, near Exit 6, I-91) at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, wherever the colors are peak: Meet in front of the closed Home Depot, next to Hannaford on Putney Road at 9:30 a.m., for an all-day outing to view fall foliage from the water level, somewhere in the tri-state area.
Saturday, Sept. 28, Somerset Reservoir, Vermont: An all-day fall foliage paddle trip on a protected reservoir. The group expects to see loons, bald eagles, and migrating waterfowl. This trip could be the group’s last swim of the season. Bring snacks, lunch and something warm to drink for a beach picnic. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at The Coffee House in Wilmington, Vt. (Junction of routes 9W and 100S), or the “Car-Top” launch site at Somerset (very end of the road), around 9:30 a.m. Please do not block the trailer ramp with car-top boats or boards.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, wherever the colors are peak: The group will meet in front of the closed Home Depot, next to Hannaford on Putney Road at 9:30 a.m. for an all-day outing to view fall foliage from the water, somewhere in the tri-state area.
For more information call 802-254-3666 or email Lmacyak@gmail.com.