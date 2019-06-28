The fifth annual Brattleboro on Wheels car show, presented by the Brattleboro Rotary Club in conjunction with the Now & Then Car Club, will be held Sat. June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Retreat Farm on Route 30 just north of town. Admission to the show grounds is free, both for show cars and spectators. Donations are appreciated. Admission is charged for the Retreat Farm's petting zoo.
All makes and models of cars, motorcycles, and bicycles are welcome at the show, which is being held at the Retreat Farm for the second time. Retreat Farm, Ltd. is restoring and repurposing one of Vermont's leading historic farmsteads as a center for education, recreation, farming, processing, markets and events — where people connect to the land and each other. It also serves as a wonderful venue to display and view cars.
The cruise-in show is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union, Summit Chrysler, Noyes VW, Wells Fargo, The Richards Group, Cota & Cota, Vermont Co-op Insurance, Windham Coach & Carriage, Best Septic, Runnings and the Retreat Farm. All proceeds from the show goes to Rotary community gift-giving and youth-related projects.
Music will be provided by DJ Tim Johnson. A 50-50 raffle will be held on-site as well as the opportunity to win numerous prizes through other drawings.
Lunch will be available through the American Legion, who will also be hosting activities for the kids. VT Gelato and Dosa Kitchen’s food truck will also be available. For more information, see the Brattleboro on Wheels Facebook page.
The Brattleboro Rotary Club, founded in 1950, is an active community service club of over 60 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information please visit http://www.brattleboro-rotaryclub.org. Meetings are held at noon on Thursdays at the American Legion Home on Linden Street. Guests are welcome.