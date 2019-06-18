The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm are launching a new summer concert series.
The series, called Music Under the Stars, held at Retreat Farm, will include two free concerts in July and August, and culminate in a performance by the Windham Orchestra in September to celebrate the fall equinox and the Orchestra’s 50th anniversary.
Gates open an hour before the music starts, with concertgoers free to spread out blankets and lawn chairs on the green at Farmhouse Square. Attendees can bring a picnic dinner or choose from an array of food truck fare and treats from the farm shop.
Retreat Farm, at 45 Farmhouse Square off Route 30 in Brattleboro, is a historic farm and independent nonprofit organization that focuses on conservation, education, recreation, and sustainable enterprise for the community.
The Music Under the Stars concert series schedule includes a performance by the BMC Brass Quintet Saturday, July 13, and Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy, on Saturday, Aug. 17. On both dates, gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Windham Orchestra performance is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Children under 12 are free; youth are $5.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the September concert, call the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523, visit the website at bmcvt.org, or stop by the center at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.