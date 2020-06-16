The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), closed since March 15, will re-open to the public on Thursday, June 18. Going forward BMAC will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In recognition of the financial uncertainty faced by many, admission will be on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis.
Visitors to the museum will be required to wear face coverings and abide by physical-distancing requirements. Although BMAC is currently permitted to admit as many as 75 visitors at a time, attendance will be limited to a maximum of 40. Visitors may walk in unannounced or make reservations and pay admission in advance at brattleboromuseum.org.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to the museum once again,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld. “In this time of great uncertainty and anguish, both personal and societal, we hope our exhibits will offer visitors a measure of hope, inspiration and relief.”
Eight new exhibits opened at BMAC on March 14. Several of them had been in development for years beforehand, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were shuttered the next day and have gone unseen in the three months since. Those exhibits were originally scheduled to come down in June, but they have been extended through Oct. 12.
The museum is in Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142. Information: 802-257-0124 or www.brattleboromuseum.org.