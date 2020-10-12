Veteran domino toppler Lily Hevesh returns to the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) for the 13th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. The event will be livestreamed via Facebook Live.
BMAC’s domino topplings began in 2008. Now in its 13th year, BMAC’s annual topple is the longest-running event of its type in the world.
Hevesh and three other domino artists — Nathan Heck, Shane O’Brien and Chris Wright — will arrive in Brattleboro 48 hours ahead of the toppling to begin setting up the spectacle. They will fill the floor of BMAC’s Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery with an elaborate pattern of dominoes. Hevesh, who works under the name Hevesh5, has 2.9 million YouTube subscribers and her own line of toppling dominoes.
Visit www.brattleboromuseum.org for a link to the Facebook Live event. For more information, call 802-257-0124.