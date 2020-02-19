Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is set to host a free heart health fair on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the BMH Brew Barry Conference Center at 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro.
Attendees will learn how to improve their cardiovascular health from local experts and will enjoy heart healthy refreshments and take-home recipes.
Attendees have the opportunity to receive free tests for cholesterol, blood sugar, BMI (body mass index) and blood pressure. Representatives from the hospital’s Center for Cardiovascular Health, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation department, Community Health Team will provide personalized information for attendees to make healthy lifestyle changes. In addition, staff from the nutrition services department will provide food demonstrations and refreshments.
The event is free and open to all. No registration is required. To learn more, visit www.bmhvt.org/cardiology.