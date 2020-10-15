The Brattleboro Literary Festival, featuring more than 50 authors from around the world, is set to be held this weekend with free online lectures. Authors include Natalie Diaz, Diane Cook, Major Jackson, Paul Krugman and Gregory Maguire.
All festival events are free and open to the public. To register for lectures on fiction, poetry or non-fiction, or for a schedule and program information, go to http://brattleboroliteraryfestival.org.
Festival headquarters this year will be in the Brooks House lobby at 132 Main St., at the corner of Main Street and High Street. Inside will be the festival’s pop-up bookstore, run by Antidote Books of Putney, Vt., featuring all festival titles, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Friday through Sunday. Coffee and information about the festival will also be available in the lobby along with seating, restrooms and an ATM machine.