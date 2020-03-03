The Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro is set to host an interactive listening party of selections from Vermont historical archives on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event, “Come and Listen,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
Archivist Andy Kolovos and producer Mary Wesley will share audio clips from the Vermont Folklife Center’s archives showcasing Vermont’s past and present diversity.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.