Poets Tim Mayo and Jeff Friedman will read from their work at an online event sponsored by Brattleboro’s Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m.
Mayo’s first full length collection, “The Kingdom of Possibilities,” was a finalist for the 2009 May Swenson Award. His second volume of poems, “Thesaurus of Separation” was a finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Book Award, and his chapbook, “Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper,” was published by Kelsay Books in late 2019 and won an Honorable Mention in the chapbook category for the Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
Friedman’s newest book, “The Marksman,” was published in 2020 by Carnegie Mellon University Press. He is the author of seven previous poetry collections, including “Floating Tales” and “Pretenders.”
To join the event via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81174859914?pwd=Z0Nkcy9pQ2hzUWJhUzg5cGk4MlMrZz09 Meeting ID: 811 7485 991. Passcode: 229740
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290. For a link to the Zoom event, go to www.brookslibraryvt.org.