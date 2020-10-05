The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries, will resume online this week via Zoom.
The 2020-2021 series opens with Amherst College psychology professor Catherine Sanderson’s examination of the factors that lead most people to stay silent in the face of bad behavior, and how this tendency allows such acts to continue.
Sanderson is the Poler Family Professor and Chair of Psychology at Amherst College, and author of "Why We Act: Turning Bystanders Into Moral Rebels."
The virtual talk is offered Wednesday at 7 p.m., with recordings of the event subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel.
To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/
For more information, call Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.