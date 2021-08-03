Lynn Herring’s XOX! group will present a performance artpiece at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro on Saturday Aug. 7, 2 to 5 p.m., with an artist talk at 3 p.m. The all-ages program, held in collaboration with C.X. Silver Gallery, is free and open to the public.
The reimagined strategic game-as-art is designed to encourage engagement and connection over division, joy and resilience over aggression and defensiveness.
The project is rooted in social psychology related to play, according to a news release.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org. Additional information on Lynn Herring’s art can be found at artsy.net/cx-silver-gallery and artsy.net/artist/lynn-herring.