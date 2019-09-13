How has Vermont handled questions of development and progress in the past, and how we might use those lessons to discuss a path forward to the future?
A community conversation will address these questions Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in the main reading room of Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Northern Vermont University professor Paul Searls will open the discussion by reviewing themes and events featured in his newly-published book, “Repeopling Vermont: The Paradox of Development in the Twentieth Century,” which highlights the stories of different communities and their responses to difficult questions as part of his inquiry into how Vermont has balanced competing visions for the state.
Following Searls’ presentation, attendees will be invited to share their own perspectives on their communities.
Support is provided by the Vermont Humanities Council and Northern Vermont University. Copies of Searls' book are available for loan, courtesy of the Vermont Department of Libraries. The event is free and open to the public.