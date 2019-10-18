Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will host a celebration and book signing with author Archer Mayor Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Mayor’s 30th Joe Gunther novel, “Bomber’s Moon,” was released on Sept. 24.
Mayor’s central character, Detective Joe Gunther worked for the Brattleboro Police Department and is now a special agent for the fictional Vermont Bureau of Investigation. Books about his case-solving prowess have appeared once a year since 1988 and been published in five languages. They routinely gather high praise from such sources as The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and The New Yorker.
The event will feature cake, ice cream, prizes and books for sale and signing from Everyone’s Books.
The program is free and open to the public. Information: www.brookslibraryvt.org or 802-254-5290.