The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library will hold an ice cream social fundraiser at the Kiwanis Shelter at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.
All are welcome to attend. The ice cream, which will be donated by the Brattleboro Food Coop, will be given to the public at a suggested donation of $4 per cone. The event will also feature outdoor games on the lawn with the help of Circus Minimus.
The rain date is Sept. 2.
The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library with funding for technology, programs, museum passes, lectures and fun.