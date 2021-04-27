The Brattleboro Summer Farmers’ Market on Route 9 is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Following its COVID-restricted 2020 season, the market pledges this year to continue to offer safe, in-person shopping but with more of its former character. In accordance with state guidelines, customers and vendors will be required to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance, but vendor booths will form an inward-facing circle this season, and offerings will include live music and off-site dining at picnic tables. The market will also have a separate food and beverage court area, which will help discourage customers from removing their masks within the main vendor circle.
“We’re excited by this year’s configuration,” Market Manager Meghan Houlihan said in a prepared statement. “Our market will have more of the ‘feel’ it’s had in the past, but without compromising customer and vendor safety.”
The market is now in its 47th year of operation and, for the first time in its history, now owns all of the land on which the market operates. At the end of 2020, the market was able to purchase the remaining parcel of land it had been renting, thereby ensuring the market’s future site security.
“For vendors who have been with the market for a long time, owning the property in its entirety has been a longstanding vision,” Houlihan said. “While 2020 had tremendous downsides for the market, we’re thrilled that the parcel came up for sale and that we were able to secure a loan and purchase it.”
The market will feature nearly 40 vendors this season with offerings that include fresh, local agricultural products, baked goods, specialty food items, hot prepared foods such as tacos and pizza, and crafts such as pottery and soap. The market is open every Saturday from May 1 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continues to offer a pre-order curbside pickup. Details are available on its website at www.brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com.