The Brattleboro Concert Choir invites new and returning singers to take part in its stay-at-home sing-along series for the spring 2021 virtual season. The group is also offering virtual performances of choral works.
Singers are invited to join the choir’s virtual musical community beginning in February. A monthly stay-at-home sing-along will allow participants, via Zoom, to sing together to great works from the choral-orchestral repertoire.
Participants who join the session will warm up together and talk about the music and its context. The music will be projected on participants’ computer screens as the group sings along to recordings. Singers will also receive digital sheet music, practice resources and program notes in advance.
“This spring, we will also create monthly virtual performances, where we each individually add our voices to build digitally compiled productions of works by women composers,” said Music Director Jonathan Harvey.
Each virtual performance will be preceded by online rehearsals, also held on Zoom, during which Harvey will teach and shape the piece, preparing singers to record and submit their own individual contributions.
The registration fee for the spring 2021 virtual season is $70, which includes digital sheet music and practice materials for all pieces.
For more information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 or info@bmcvt.org, or visit www.bmcvt.org/brattleboro-concert-choir/sing-along for a full schedule of offering and a link to registration.