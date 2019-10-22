The New England Center for Circus Arts will perform “The Circus Spooktacular: A Recipe for Disaster” on Saturday and Sunday.
The show features the school’s elite level coaches as flying trapeze zombies, aerial vampires, acrobatic mad scientists and a juggling ghost, among other acrobatic conjurings.
Three shows will be held at the NECCA Trapezium in Brattleboro. This story of witches, monsters, and some surprisingly lively undead may not be appropriate for the youngest children.
Show times are Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for youth 12 and under and are available at www.necenterforcircusarts.org. For information, call 802-254-9780.