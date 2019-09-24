The Vermont Craft Council’s Fall Open Studio Tour will be held Oct. 5 and 6 featuring artists in 13 studios and one gallery in Brattleboro, West Brattleboro, Dummerston and Newfane. Of those artists, seven are members of Brattleboro-West Arts.
Participating studios will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with many sites offering demonstrations as well as the opportunity to purchase art and talk to the professional artists who made it. The Brattleboro area offers a diversity of artists, craftspeople and designers who have presented in art and craft shows nationally and internationally.
For profiles of participating artists and more information about Brattleboro-West Arts, visit www.brattleboro-west-arts.com. For a complete list and maps of tour stops statewide, visit www.vermontcrafts.com.