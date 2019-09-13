The trustees of the Mount Caesar Union Library have announced the second annual “Books in Bloom” garden party soiree on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of Kathy and Samir J. Habiby.
The party celebrates the Mount Caesar Union Library, especially the Friends of the Library, and the Next Chapter Campaign, the drive to make capital improvements to the building and program of Mount Caesar. Held under a large lawn tent, the party will feature hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction, and information about the campaign.
The event is open to all who have an interest in the project and other community libraries. The Habiby home is at 24 Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey Center, close to the Library.
For more information and RSVPs, contact kshabiby@ne.rr.com by Sunday, Sept. 15.