Doug Whitfield, a Wildlife Steward with N.H. Fish & Game will discuss bobcats in New Hampshire at the James A. Tuttle Library in Antrim on Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The talk is free and open to the public.
These presentations offer a chance to learn about the natural history of our native wildlife, related research and management activities in New Hampshire, and the federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program that makes the work possible.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Fish and Wildlife Stewards are volunteers trained to present public presentations aimed at increasing public awareness of the federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration programs and the programs they fund.