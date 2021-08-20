The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will hold a free online talk by Scott Lothes called “Representations of Railroading” on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
As one of the world’s most transformative technologies, railroads are frequent subjects of all forms of art. This presentation traces that long relationship, focusing on paintings from the 1830s to the present. The talk is offered in connection with “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” an exhibit of railroad art currently on view at BMAC.
Lothes is the president and executive director of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art in Madison, Wis. More than 600 of his photographs have appeared in print along with 70 bylined articles in magazines, including Trains, Classic Trains, Railfan & Railroad, and Railroads Illustrated. He is the author and editor of The Railroad Photography of Donald W. Furler and co-author of Wallace W. Abbey: A Life in Railroad Photography.
To register for the talk, go to brattleboromuseum.org.
For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.