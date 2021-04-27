The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will host a free online conversation on Black identity and its representation in art on Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
Artist Jennifer Mack-Watkins will be joined by Daricia Mia DeMarr of Black Women in Visual Art and Novella Ford of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture to discuss “Holding Space: Reflections on Children of the Sun.”
In her debut solo museum exhibition, “Children of the Sun,” Mack-Watkins explores history, recalls childhood memories and acknowledges the importance of positive representation of Black Americans. The artwork in the exhibit was inspired in part by The Brownies’ Book, a magazine for Black children co-edited by W.E.B. Du Bois, and in part by the life and legacy of Vermont’s own Daisy Turner (1883-1988). “Children of the Sun” is on view at BMAC through June 13.
Born in Charleston, S.C., Mack-Watkins lives and works in New York and New Jersey.
DeMarr is a co-founder of Black Women in Visual Art. She served as assistant director at the NYU Kimmel Center Galleries, curated “Respectfully Yours” at the Queens Museum, Bulova Center, and founded Pi Arts Projects. DeMarr is currently gallery manager at Peg Alston Fine Arts and serves as an independent curator, arts administrator and consultant.
Ford is the Associate Director of Public Programs and Exhibitions at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a division of The New York Public Library. She connects diverse audiences to the archives and engages history through dialogue, performance, literature and visual arts.
The Zoom conversation is free; to register, visit brattleboromuseum.org.