The city of Keene will officially open the new bike park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor George Hansel in Wheelock Park on Friday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m.
Introduced in September 2019, the bike park was made possible through a collaboration with the local Keene/Brattleboro New England Mountain Bike Association (BK-NEMBA) chapter. The Keene City Council approved a donation of services and built the facility on a small parcel within Wheelock Park. The project started this past March. Phase 1 was completed in July and phase 2 was completed Sept. 14.
The park is intended to allow for a variety of experience and skill levels. It was designed and built by Will Conroy of Powder Horn Trail Company of Belmont.
Brattleboro-Keene NEMBA was founded in 2009 as a chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association in order to advocate for improved access to trail networks in the region. BK-NEMBA has a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Keene to maintain trails throughout the city parks. The chapter also stewards other trails in the city, including Stonewall Farm, Greater Goose Pond Forest – Drummer Hill, and Ladies Wildwood Park.
The project cost of $80,000 was solely funded by BK-NEMBA with many materials donated from the city. Donations for continued maintenance and improvements can be made by visiting the project’s website at keenebikepark.org.
Information: keenebikepark.org or 357-9829. Anyone who attends the ceremony should wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.